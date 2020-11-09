Trying to save from scam

She finally was able to go back to work. Then, shortly after that, she passed out one day and broke her leg. Again, we drove her around. I would do anything to help her out. I love my sister. Eventually, she was back driving. She is doing great now. My problem with her is this:

She started online dating, and she is telling everyone she is going to move in and marry this man who she was only talking with for about a month. She says he is wonderful to her. We are not as close as we used to be. It is probably my fault. My sister has not had someone in her life for 10 years. To have someone tell you everything she wants to hear must sound GREAT to her. I don't trust this relationship! She has not talked to him on the phone, not even with FaceTime or Skype. They just text. I think she even sent him some money. I think this is one of those scammers out of the country scamming, looking only to get money out of her. What can we do, if anything? -- Helping My Twin