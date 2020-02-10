Gail Godwin, a novelist and short-story writer, said, "Good teaching is one-fourth preparation and three-fourths theater."
Humor in classes is excellent, but it shouldn't totally distract your audience. So, let's look at the North hand. South opens one club, North responds one diamond, and South rebids one spade. What should North do now?
He seems to have no good bid. He cannot support clubs with only three, or rebid diamonds with only five, or raise spades with only a doubleton, or bid no-trump with no heart stopper. What does he do?
Here's where fourth-suit game-forcing rides to the rescue. North rebids two hearts, which says that he has an opening bid too, and asks partner for more information about his hand. His No. 1 priority is to bid no-trump if he has a stopper in the fourth suit.
Here, South does have a good heart holding, so he continues with two no-trump. (Note that there is no need to jump to three no-trump, because the auction is game-forcing.)
After North raises to game, West leads the heart five: two, nine, jack. How should South continue?
Declarer has eight top tricks, including the heart trick just won. So, one more trick is needed. That is easily available in clubs, but South must make sure that East doesn't get on play to push a heart through. Declarer should lead a club to dummy's ace, then run the jack through East. Here, at least one overtrick results, and a second is available by cashing winners and endplaying West with the fourth spade.
