Trying to beat addiction

Dear Annie: This is in response to the letter from "Outside the Bottle Looking In," whose wife is an alcoholic. I will start by saying I am so tremendously sorry for the heartbreak you are experiencing, and I admire the unselfish love you have for your wife and your never-ending desire to see her healthy. You mentioned that you hoped and prayed someone else will see themselves in your letter, and I felt compelled to inform you that I not only saw myself in your letter but also felt the pain that you, and my significant other, must experience on a daily basis at the hands of someone's self-serving addiction. I know I will have to take multiple breaks to "cry it out" throughout this letter, but getting the pain out of my system is part of the process.

As is true for most alcoholics, I grew up with an alcoholic father, who, at 74, is now drinking himself to death on a daily basis. As much as I would like to help him, I can barely keep my own boat afloat most days, so jumping into his boat right now would simply drown us both. I have quit drinking in the past, due to health issues as severe as pancreatitis, but for the past five years, I have managed to drink just under what it takes to noticeably hurt myself.