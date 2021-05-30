Trying to avoid Rovergate

Dear Not Quite the Empty Nesters: In order to avoid "Rovergate," you must act swiftly and directly. Speak with your daughter about possible dog trainers or videos and books that could help her train the dog to not have destructive behavior.

Before your daughter moves in, go for walks or fun outings with your fur babies and hers. That way the dogs can hopefully establish a friendship outside the home, on neutral territory.

Dear Annie: I am the mother of four adult children. I have many happy memories of all their childhoods, including birthdays, graduations and other milestones. I feel I have wonderful relationships with three of them (and their spouses).

The fourth has been challenging, to say the least. He rarely visits and seems uncomfortable and angry around me. Everything I know about his life I find out from his siblings. He has some substance abuse issues that he refuses to acknowledge -- I think that's part of what is going on. It's certainly not where I imagined we would be at this stage of our lives.

How do I proceed? He doesn't seem open to, or capable of, letting me in. Is there hope for a relationship when it's one-sided? Do I just ignore the behavior and hope he comes around? I love him dearly, but liking him is becoming more difficult. -- Sad and Hopeless