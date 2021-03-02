Try to think the right thought

Ambrose Bierce wrote, "I think I think; therefore, I think I am." Most bridge players think, but how often is it along the wrong lines? (Has your partner ever taken ages before making the wrong play?) Today's deal highlights one unthinking error.

In the auction, South pushed hard to reach six diamonds despite his partner's values apparently being in clubs.

West led the heart ace and continued with another heart. South won in hand with the king, played a diamond to dummy's jack, ruffed a low club in hand and played off all of his trumps. He crossed to dummy's heart queen, cashed the two top clubs, discarding spades, and took the spade finesse: down one.

The declarer grumbled about his bad luck, unaware that he had made a mistake. There were two main chances for the contract: clubs 4-4 or the spade finesse working. As the latter could wait, South should have thought more about a possible even club split. To benefit from that, South had to ruff two low clubs in his hand and still have a dummy entry left.