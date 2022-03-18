Try to see the lurking danger

Winston Churchill said, "One ought never to turn one's back on a threatened danger and try to run away from it. If you do that, you will double the danger. But if you meet it promptly and without flinching, you will reduce the danger by half."

One gets his point, even though sometimes just running away from a threatened danger is sufficient for safety.

At the bridge table, there are two stages. First, you must spot the potential danger. Second, you must find the way to avoid falling prey to it.

In today's deal, South is in four hearts. West starts the defense with the three top spades. How should South continue? As a secondary issue, if North had doubled one spade, hoping for a vulnerable penalty if partner could pass (because he was not very short in spades), how would he have fared?

Many players would ruff the third spade and play a trump. However, West would win with his ace and lead his last spade, forcing South to ruff again. Then East has three hearts remaining, and dummy and declarer each have only two. The contract must fail.

To avoid being forced to ruff twice in his hand, after being tapped the first time, declarer must cash his three club winners and discard dummy's remaining spade. When West plays his fourth spade, declarer can ruff high on the board, draw trumps and claim.

Finally, if West is in one spade doubled, he can be taken down two, minus 500, if either North leads a trump (best) or he selects a club and South shifts to a spade at trick two.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0