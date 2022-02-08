Try to scramble their communications

In a Peanuts cartoon, Charlie Brown has been hit by a line drive. Schroeder runs to the pitcher's mound with an offer of first aid. Lucy suggests that second or third aid will be quite sufficient.

The same idea applies to bridge deals. The second- or third-best play might be sufficient to bring home the contract. But sometimes the declarer really must use the best medicine.

Against four spades, West leads the club king and follows with the club ace (showing his doubleton). How should declarer have handled the cards?

When South jumped to four hearts, he realized he could be getting out of his depth. But he had such a promising hand that he hoped North would have a fit in at least one of the majors.

Declarer ruffed the club ace at trick two, played a heart to dummy's jack and took the spade finesse. However, West won with the king and switched to the diamond two. Realizing his partner hadn't led his fourth-highest diamond, East worked out that the two was a suit-preference signal. He won with the diamond ace and led the club queen, promoting West's spade 10 to the setting trick.

Since West had advertised his club doubleton, South should have recognized the possibility of a trump promotion. If he had, he would have realized that he needed to cut the defenders' communications. That could have been done by discarding the diamond five at trick two. Then it would have been impossible for East to gain the lead. South could have drawn trumps in peace and made his contract.

