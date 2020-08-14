Try to restrain that impulse

Who said this? "Acting is the expression of a neurotic impulse. It's a bum's life. Quitting acting, that's the sign of maturity."
There are several signs of maturity in a bridge player. One is avoiding the impulse that befell West in this deal.
Since North couldn't respond initially, South should have passed out two spades. However, when he bid a third time, North, with three trumps, a ruffing value and an ace, was justified in jumping to game. Also, note East's one-no-trump overcall. In the balancing -- or passout -- position, this showed only 11-14 high-card points.
Declarer won the first trick with dummy's heart ace, played a diamond to his queen, cashed the diamond ace and led his low diamond. Greedily, West ruffed with the spade jack -- and gave away the contract. Declarer trumped the next heart, ruffed a diamond in the dummy and ran the spade eight. Another trump from the dummy restricted East to his spade ace, and South lost only two spades and one club.
West should have discarded at trick four. Probably, declarer would have ruffed in the dummy, crossed to the club ace and led a fourth diamond. But now West could have gone in with his spade jack and continued with either a heart or the king and another club. As South couldn't have gotten into the dummy, East would have scored two spade tricks for down one.
The original comment was made by Marlon Brando, who obviously didn't practice what he preached.
