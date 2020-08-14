Try to restrain that impulse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Who said this? "Acting is the expression of a neurotic impulse. It's a bum's life. Quitting acting, that's the sign of maturity."

There are several signs of maturity in a bridge player. One is avoiding the impulse that befell West in this deal.

Since North couldn't respond initially, South should have passed out two spades. However, when he bid a third time, North, with three trumps, a ruffing value and an ace, was justified in jumping to game. Also, note East's one-no-trump overcall. In the balancing -- or passout -- position, this showed only 11-14 high-card points.

Declarer won the first trick with dummy's heart ace, played a diamond to his queen, cashed the diamond ace and led his low diamond. Greedily, West ruffed with the spade jack -- and gave away the contract. Declarer trumped the next heart, ruffed a diamond in the dummy and ran the spade eight. Another trump from the dummy restricted East to his spade ace, and South lost only two spades and one club.