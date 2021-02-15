Try to make partner's life easy

If you and your partner wish to do better, discuss defense. Almost every card played by each of you should send some information to partner.

First, there are the opening leads, where in an unbid suit you should follow the BoSToN rule -- Bottom of Something and Top of Nothing. This means that if you lead a low card from length, you guarantee at least one honor in that suit. If you don't have an honor, you lead an unnecessarily high card. Note that these leads also apply after trick one, whenever you open a suit that neither side has yet led.

In today's deal, look at only the West hand. South opens one no-trump, and North raises to three no-trump. What should West lead?

Length rules in no-trump, but West does not have an honor in his suit. So he leads the heart nine, top of nothing.

This lead tells East that South has the heart king and heart queen. So, after winning with his ace, East should shift to the spade queen, netting the first five tricks for the defense.