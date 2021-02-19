Try to make partner's life easy

Nick Cannon, a comedian, rapper and television host, said, "Nobody can predict the future. You just have to give your all to the relationship you're in and do your best to take care of your partner. Communicate and give them every last drop of love you have."

Bridge partners also need care and attention. Sometimes, one player can predict the future, but his partner is unable to do so. Then the defender who knows how to defeat the contract must try to signal as accurately as possible.

In today's deal, how should East-West defeat four spades after West leads the heart five?

North responded with a forcing one no-trump, playing two-over-one game-force. Then, when South rebid two diamonds (usually a four-card or longer suit, but possibly, as here, exactly 5=3=3=2 distribution and 12-14 points). North's jump to three spades showed game-invitational strength with three-card support. South had an easy pass.

Declarer took the first trick with his heart king and played a trump to dummy's queen and East's ace. What happened next?

East wanted to get his partner on lead and receive a heart ruff. But would West be confident that his partner was now void of hearts?