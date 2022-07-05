Try to keep him at bay

Ambrose Bierce believed that "Calamities are of two kinds: misfortunes to ourselves and good fortune to others." In bridge circles, this is known as the Unlucky Expert syndrome. However, when a player claims to be unlucky, analysis will normally show that he misplayed.

Today's deal is a good example. Against three no-trump, West led the club king. Declarer saw that he had eight top tricks: four spades, one heart, two diamonds and one club. He realized that a 3-2 diamond break would allow him to generate the extra trick he needed.

Correctly, South held up his club ace until the third round. Then, incorrectly, he played three rounds of diamonds. West won the last of these with the diamond jack and cashed two club tricks to defeat the game.

"Just my luck!" grumbled South. "West has five clubs and three diamonds. Do you know the odds against that, partner?"

"Not exactly," replied North. He knew that the game should have been made with an avoidance play in diamonds.

At trick four, play a spade to dummy's jack. Then lead a low diamond toward hand, winning with the ace when East plays low. Take your three remaining spade tricks, pitching your low heart, and lead a second diamond. If East doesn't play the queen, win with the king and lead a third round, hoping for the best. When the queen does appear, play low from hand. After West follows and East switches to a heart, claim an overtrick.

Finally, note that if the spades are 3-3, do not cash the last one; otherwise, East can jettison his diamond queen.

