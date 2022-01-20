Try to allow for the worst

Jim Morrison, who was the lead singer for The Doors, said, "Some of the worst mistakes of my life have been ..." what?

If you go down in today's contract, you should play "Riders on the Storm," but if you make it, enjoy "Light My Fire." How should South play in four spades after West leads the heart king?

North wasn't enthusiastic about his two-spade raise, but he had 7 points and a doubleton. South wondered about three no-trump but did not expect to have nine runners (immediate winners), and if he had to lose the lead while establishing tricks, he would have the "Roadhouse Blues." So he settled into four spades.

With a loser in each red suit, South needed to find trumps 3-2. However, how was he going to ruff his third heart without risking a trump promotion if East had a doubleton in both majors?

The original declarer won the first trick and returned a heart. West played a third heart, East overruffing the dummy. Then East put West in with the diamond ace and ruffed the next heart, effecting an uppercut that produced down two. The defenders took one heart, one diamond and three spades. The dummy said, "You're Lost Little Girl."

Declarer should have ducked the first trick, won the heart-queen continuation, cashed his two top trumps and then ruffed his last heart. Even if East could have overruffed, it would have been with his natural trump trick. The dummy would probably have said, "We Could Be So Good Together."

Jim Morrison's mistakes were haircuts!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0