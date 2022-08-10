Try not to be too greedy

Joseph Wood Krutch wrote, "Cats seem to go on the principle that it never does any harm to ask for what you want." It is a policy that most of us have exercised from time to time, but at the bridge table, as in life, it pays to ask for only as much as you need, not more.

After North made a limit raise, South tried for the vulnerable game. The auction would have been perfect if only South had been a little less prodigal in the play.

West led the diamond queen. East (innacurately) won with the ace and switched to the club five. After finessing the club queen successfully, declarer drew trumps. Then he played a spade to dummy's king, but East won with the ace and the defenders took two more spade tricks: down one.

South started to mutter about bad luck, but North was unremittingly unsympathetic. He had seen that the contract was guaranteed once the club finesse worked.

Declarer should draw trumps, cash the club ace and diamond king, and ruff the diamond five in the dummy. Then South can lead dummy's club jack and, when East covers with the king, discard one of his spade losers.

East wins the trick but doesn't enjoy the experience. Whether he cashes the spade ace or leads a club, which concedes a ruff-and-sluff, South loses only one spade trick and makes his contract.

Always bear in mind the loser-on-loser play, especially when you have an unsupported honor like dummy's spade king. Maybe an endplay will allow you to sidestep a finesse and purr contentedly.