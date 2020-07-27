Truth, freedom, firing

As Weiss wrote in her letter to "AG," the Times' publisher, Arthur Sulzberger, who goes by his first two initials, there may well be many among the Times staff who are as concerned as she about the cancel culture that now has reached America's most influential newsroom. But they dare not say so in public.

"If a person's ideology is in keeping with the new orthodoxy," she wrote, "they and their work remain un-scrutinized. Everyone else lives in fear of the digital thunder dome. Online venom is excused so long as it is directed at the proper targets."

When Bennet hired Weiss three years ago to help address the obvious gap between the paper's 2016 election coverage and the country that elected Donald Trump as president, she was honored and inspired, she wrote.

"But the lessons that ought to have followed the election -- lessons about the importance of understanding other Americans, the necessity of resisting tribalism, and the centrality of the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society - have not been learned. Instead, a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn't a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else."