Trump's self-serving game

When CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond asked why Trump was highlighting praise for his administration on a day the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 soared past 40,000, Trump snapped at Diamond that "you don't have the brains you were born with." The president has seemed to go out of his way to target women of color among the press corps, frequently snarling at Yamiche Alcindor of PBS and telling reporter Weijia Jiang of CBS News to "keep your voice down."

Trump may believe these daily appearances are good politics, but it's unclear why. An NBC poll showed that just 36% of respondents generally trust what Trump says about the coronavirus, as opposed to 66% who trust the governors of their states and 60% who believe Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

From the point of view of former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, an old political maxim might seem to apply: Never interfere with your opponent when he is in the process of destroying himself. Trump can never resist the spotlight, however harsh and unsparing it might be -- and no matter how little he understands the material.