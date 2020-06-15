Trump's lost cause

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON -- It should have happened 155 years ago when Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox , but maybe -- just maybe -- the Civil War is finally coming to an end. And perhaps Donald J. Trump, not Jefferson Davis, will go down in history as the last president of the Confederacy.

Symbols like flags and monuments matter, because what they symbolize is our vision of ourselves as a nation: the heroes, battles, movements, sacrifices and ideals we honor. So when I see multiracial crowds toppling the statues of Confederate soldiers and politicians, when I see respected military leaders arguing that Army posts should no longer bear the name of Confederate generals, when I see NASCAR banning displays of the Confederate flag at its races -- witnessing all of this, I let hope triumph over experience and allow myself to imagine that this may indeed be a transformational moment.

Like the Civil War itself, "Lost Cause" symbology is simply and entirely about white supremacy. It has nothing to do with "heritage" or "tradition" or any such gauzy nonsense. The heavily armed "liberate Michigan" mob that invaded the statehouse in Lansing, egged on by Trump, had no historical reason to be waving the Confederate flag. That banner represents the knee that has been kept on the necks of African Americans for 401 years.