Trump's campaign against Trump

But Ingraham is no one's best friend when the camera rolls. She pushed back when Trump began speaking in white code about bad people who live in the shadows and pull Biden's strings.

Ingraham: "What does that mean? That sounds like conspiracy theory, dark shadows. What is that?"

Trump: "People that you haven't heard of. They're people that are on the streets. They're people that are controlling the streets. We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that. They are on a plane."

That made me wonder: What? Who's on what plane? And black uniforms? Were they ninjas? Art gallery owners? Publishing executives? Sounds like everyday New Yorkers in their native garb.