Trump weighs economic impact of shutdown as backlash grows

"When it comes to how to fight #CoronavirusPandemic," Graham added, "I'm making my decisions based on healthcare professionals like Dr. Fauci and others, not political punditry." Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious disease expert.

But Stephen Moore, a former Trump economic adviser, said it's time now "to start thinking about what kind of dramatic costs to society are we absorbing from the shutdown," including tens of millions unemployed and potential spikes in drug overdoses and suicides.

He said he has been urging his former colleagues to selectively open the economy in ways that minimize the public health risk with more testing and, for instance, taking people's temperature in public places, as they are now doing in other countries.

"There's no good solutions here, there's just bad solutions," Moore conceded. "And to me the worst solution is to just grind our economy to a halt."

Kevin Hassett, the former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, has also argued that, if coronavirus crisis drags on for months, "we're going to have to either have a great depression or figure out a way to send people back to work, even though that's risky" — by, for instance, having people work with masks and implementing widespread testing. Hassett just rejoined the White House to advise Trump on the pandemic.