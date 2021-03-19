Trump wants thanks

Apparently, the former president feels he's not receiving enough credit -- or attention -- for the vaccines currently going into 2 million American arms a day under President Biden. What with Twitter and Facebook now beyond his reach, Trump has no audience to satisfy his insatiable appetite for praise and applause. "Thank Trump" has been trending on Twitter, however, suggesting that his supporters have taken up the cause. On Fox News, Sean Hannity has said that Biden should call Trump and thank him.

Therefore, whereas and henceforth, let it be resolved that Donald J. Trump created an exemplary public-private partnership, propelled by a $14 billion federal investment under the rubric Operation Warp Speed, to create vaccines and treatment in record time. For this, he deserves credit and, if you wish, praise and applause.

It's just too bad that a vast number of his constituents aren't planning to take advantage of the vaccines and have refused throughout the pandemic to wear a mask or to take other precautionary measures. These aren't necessarily the same people who launched an attack on the Capitol in January, but a Venn diagram likely would reveal some overlap. Not surprisingly, Trump has said or done little to enlighten them about the need to get with the program.