Trump the ego monster

On Thanksgiving night, speaking to reporters, Trump bizarrely called Raffensperger "an enemy of the people" and accused him -- falsely -- of being part of some conspiracy to "harvest" votes for Democrats. Raffensperger, who has received death threats from Trump supporters for doing his job, responded in remarks published Sunday that "when you lose an election, you should leave quietly."

Trump's exit, obviously, is anything but quiet. The question is how much of the scenery he will chew as he struts and frets his way from center stage to the wings where he belongs.

The weeks until Inauguration Day will be dangerous for our democracy, and there's nothing we can do about that fact. It would be reasonable to expect even the most disgruntled loser to accept reality after the electoral college makes it official, but why should anyone expect Trump to suddenly listen to reason? He will of course vacate the White House; he could never abide the indignity of being forcibly escorted from the grounds. But if he truly sees the world as divided between "killers" and "losers," he probably will continue to loudly maintain that he "won" an election he clearly lost.