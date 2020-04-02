Trump submits to reality

WASHINGTON -- In any war, reality has a way of changing the battle plans of even the most stubborn and vainglorious of generals. Even, it seems, President Donald Trump.

The president's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic was first to ignore it, then minimize it, then irresponsibly tout an unproven drug treatment, then try to construe it as something that could somehow be confined to urban hotspots. It was as if he had to go through the five stages of grief -- denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance -- to mourn the economic growth and stock market gains he believed could win him re-election.

Over the weekend, Trump appeared to surrender to the facts. A month ago, he had foolishly predicted that the number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States would soon be "down to close to zero." On Sunday, he argued that keeping the number of deaths in this country below 100,000 -- not cases, which may soar into the millions, but fatalities -- would mean having done "a very good job."

I realize it's always dangerous to be optimistic where Trump is concerned. Perhaps I'm going with hope over experience, but for the first time, I have the sense that the White House accepts the scientific consensus about the threat COVID-19 poses. I heard Trump's usual bluster and bombast at his Rose Garden performance this weekend, but I also heard realism.