Trump’s Obama obsession

One of the questions Biden faces is whether his eight-year service as Obama's vice president will be enough to activate and turn out the entire Obama coalition: not just black voters but also other minorities, young people, urbanites and women. Polls indicate that Biden is already doing just fine with these Democratic constituencies -- and history suggests that bringing Obama into the race will only help Biden do better.

But Trump is a know-it-all who is almost impossible to disabuse of boneheaded ideas: climate change is a hoax; China pays his tariffs; the coronavirus will magically go away. Trump is also racist, and on some level it may be impossible for him to accept that a black man had a successful, scandal-free eight years as president while he has presided over a shambolic mess and faces the likelihood of a humiliating defeat.

So maybe his Obama obsession is not even tactical, but instead purely personal. Maybe he just cannot abide the fact that Obama is a Nobel laureate, respected around the world, while he has had to endure being snickered at by world leaders and portrayed as hapless and ignorant by the "fake news" media he claims to hate yet compulsively devours. Increasingly, his imagined victimizer is Obama himself. Trump even tries to blame Obama for his own administration's botched response to a disease that did not even exist when Obama was in office.

I thought everyone knew you don't tug on Superman's cape. But apparently Trump still thinks you can get somewhere by spitting into the wind.

