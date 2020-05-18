Trump’s magical thinking

But rather than some grand mystery, that's how disease transmission and testing work. You test negative if you haven't been infected. Disease transmission is not that "something happens," driven by forces beyond our comprehension. One very specific event occurs: The coronavirus enters your body. People need to be tested frequently because that infection can happen at any time.

Trump's reflex, though, was to question "the whole concept of tests" because he has essentially abdicated federal responsibility for virus and antibody testing. He doesn't want to hear the creaking floorboards in the attic where the chainsaw murderer patiently waits, so he pretends not to hear them.

And the president encourages everyone else to embrace his obliviousness and carelessness. The West Wing of the White House is a warren of small offices and narrow corridors. Reportedly, most staff members followed the president's lead and refused to wear masks -- until now. Following the positive tests, those who can work from home are being encouraged to do so. The valets who serve the president now wear masks.