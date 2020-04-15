Trump, pandemic, voting

The president's impatience to end social distancing and get everything back to normal is dangerous and unrealistic, but understandable. He bet his reelection campaign on a roaring economy, with near-full employment and the stock market zooming to new highs. Instead, 17 million workers have filed unemployment claims over the past three weeks -- more than 10% of the entire U.S. workforce -- and the Dow fell off a cliff, losing more than 35% of its value in a month before recovering somewhat. For many voters, looking at their 401(k) balances is like gazing into the abyss.

Even worse for Trump, he has to try to fight the narrative that his own denial and inattention left the country more vulnerable to COVID-19 than it should have been and thus made our suffering worse. Unfortunately for him, this narrative is true.

His refusal to issue a national stay-at-home advisory, leaving that politically unpalatable task to the governors, ensures that the COVID-19 crisis will not end when it ebbs in hard-hit metropolitan areas such as New York and Detroit. Instead, experts say, we will continue to see pockets of infection flare up in small towns and rural areas -- Trump country -- where the president said COVID-19 was less of a problem.