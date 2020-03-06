Trump needs what he hates

WASHINGTON — If the coronavirus is to be successfully contained, President Donald Trump will have to rely on both the government experts he calls the "deep state" and the news media he calls the "enemy of the people." I have a hard time being optimistic that he will ask for the help he needs.

The irony would be delicious if the situation were not so serious. In China, the epicenter, the death rate from covid-19 - the disease caused by the novel virus - has reportedly been about 2%. Though different countries have reported different mortality rates, that figure would make the virus 20 times more deadly than the seasonal flu.

We know the virus is spreading here, as evidenced by a cluster of cases of covid-19 in the Seattle area, but we have no idea how widespread it is because we have done so little testing. As of the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had conducted only around 500 tests; health authorities in Britain, by contrast, had done more than 10,000 tests. The number of confirmed deaths from covid-19 is rising: Washington State authorities announced four more fatalities on Monday.