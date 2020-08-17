Trump and GOP fear Harris

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON -- The Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris looks like President Donald Trump's most terrifying nightmare.

You will recall that Democrats began this campaign cycle with such a bewildering array of candidates -- contenders whose skill sets were uneven and whose ideological leanings were all over the map -- that the debates had to be staged over two nights. The party should take a moment to congratulate itself for eventually settling on the presidential and vice-presidential nominees whom Trump and the Republicans apparently want to run against least.

That Trump fears Biden is beyond dispute. The president worried so much about facing him that he tried to extort the president of Ukraine, an ally dependent on U.S. military aid, into announcing a baseless investigation of Biden and his son in an attempt to smear the former vice president. This outrageously venal gambit earned Trump the shame of becoming just the third president in history to be impeached.

And that Trump fears Harris is illustrated by his befuddlement at how to attack her. A full 24 hours after the announcement that she was Biden's choice, all the president had managed was to call her "nasty," a placeholder putdown he often uses for strong women, and a weak tweet belittling her performance in the Democratic primaries.