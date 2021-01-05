Trump allies scrambling for strategy to overturn Biden win

Trump, at the evening rally in Georgia for two GOP senators in runoff elections vowed the electors voting for Biden are "not gonna take this White House!"

Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud have been roundly rejected by Republican and Democratic election officials in state after state and judges, including justices on the Supreme Court. Trump's former attorney general, William Barr, also has said there is no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.

Vice President Mike Pence will be closely watched as he presides over the session. He is under growing pressure from Trump and others to tip the results in Trump's favor. But Pence has a ceremonial role that does not give him the power to affect the outcome.

"I promise you this: On Wednesday, we'll have our day in Congress," Pence said while himself campaigning in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate.

Trump said in Georgia: "I hope that our great vice president comes through for us. He's a great guy. Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much." He added, "No, Mike is a great guy."