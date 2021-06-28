 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina, nearing land
0 comments
breaking

Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina, nearing land

  • Updated
  • 0
TS Danny

This image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Danny before it made landfall in South Carolina on Monday.

 NOAA

Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon off South Carolina's coast, and forecasters said the storm is expected to race inland over the U.S. Southeast while dumping several inches of rain in some spots.

The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed close to South Carolina's coast and had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65kph) with higher guests at midafternoon.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was located at 3 p.m. about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina. The storm was headed to the west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) and was expected to dump several inches of rain on some parts of South Carolina and Georgia on its trek inland.

Danny emerged from a tropical depression off the coast, and forecasters said rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

A tropical storm warning was posted earlier Monday for a swath of the Southeast coast from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $3
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News