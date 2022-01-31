Tricks pay better than points

All beginners learn that they need about 26 points for game in no-trump or a major and 29 points for game in a minor. At best, these are rough guidelines. When there are voids and singletons around, often it is possible to make game with far fewer points. In "Moonraker," James Bond made seven clubs redoubled with 8 high-card points in his hand and a Yarborough in the dummy. Of course, it didn't hurt that he knew the deck had been rigged. Today's deal was also unusual. The North-South hands contained no voids, only one singleton and just 19 combined points, but Bond brought home his five-diamond contract.

Cover the East-West hands. West cashed the heart king and heart ace (leading king from ace-king at the five-level and higher) before shifting to a spade. Bond drew trumps in three rounds, West having a singleton. How did declarer continue?

Three diamonds was a brave 007 bid, but the secondary club support strengthened his hand.

Bond had to play the club suit for no losers. There were two chances: West had a singleton king or East a singleton jack. In the former case, Bond would cash dummy's club ace, then finesse East out of his jack. In the latter, he would lead the queen from his hand, pinning East's jack and finessing West out of his king.

Which was more likely? Given that West had a singleton diamond, he was unlikely to have a singleton club as well. Therefore, Bond led the club queen from his hand. When the jack appeared from East, Bond claimed his contract and smiled at his partner, Miss Moneypenny.

