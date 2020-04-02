Tricks are better than points

When you pick up a really powerful hand, it gives you a momentary glow of pleasure. But then you wonder how to steer the bidding to find out what you need to know from partner.

East suffered badly on today's deal, which was reported in New Zealand Bridge. It occurred in Norfolk Island, an Australian territory to the north of New Zealand.

East had never seen a 28-point hand before. Trying not to smile, she opened one club, strong and artificial. South's overcall of one no-trump showed at least 5-5 in any two suits. West's two diamonds was natural and indicated fewer than 9 points (a debatable choice in my view). North was happy to compete with two hearts, expecting that to be one of his partner's suits. South's rebid of two spades was a surprise to North, but he handled it imaginatively and brilliantly. Knowing that East wouldn't sell out to two spades, North passed! Then, over three no-trump (East not knowing what else to do), North "sacrificed" in four spades.

East doubled, of course, but the contract was unbeatable. South ruffed the heart lead and immediately attacked clubs. East switched to the spade king, but declarer played a second club. South's 10 tricks were the spade ace, four diamond ruffs in the dummy, four heart ruffs in hand and a club.