Trials and tribulations of teaching

Dear Annie: I was a high school teacher for nearly 40 years, and, before I landed a full-time public school job, spent a year or two as a substitute. I know the frustrations of students who assume you don't matter because you're not "our real teacher." It can be even more annoying when the students are teenagers. Yes, parents should teach their children to respect the temporary teacher as they respect the regular one.

I have been very careful to leave complete and easy-to-follow lesson plans every time I have had to be out -- mostly for trainings or district responsibilities. One time, I even postponed driving all night to be at the arrival of my first grandchild in order to make sure there were lessons to carry into the week without me. I informed all my classes that I would back and that I would discuss with the substitute teacher any misbehavior in my absence.

I have had subs who didn't bother to read my lessons left behind, and others who "couldn't find" things left with stickies that labeled who was supposed to get what. That includes worksheets left directly under the instructions to hand them out. A colleague had a substitute announce that her lesson plan was "dumb" and ceremoniously throw it in the trash so he could talk about what he wanted to instead.