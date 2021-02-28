Tri-County scholarships applications available

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Argos, Giant Cement, Holcim, and Dorchester Biomass, is awarding six scholarships. A $1000 scholarship is awarded to one student at each of the six high schools in the Chamber’s region, who will be attending either a four-year college/university or a technical college. The is a scholarship emphasizing moral integrity, need, and the individual’s potential to become a productive citizen. To be eligible for this scholarship, students do not need to qualify for the Life Scholarship or Hope Scholarship but have the potential and desire to further their education. The award is for one year.