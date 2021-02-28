Tri-County scholarships applications available

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Argos, Giant Cement, Holcim, and Dorchester Biomass, is awarding six scholarships. A $1000 scholarship is awarded to one student at each of the six high schools in the Chamber’s region, who will be attending either a four-year college/university or a technical college. The is a scholarship emphasizing moral integrity, need, and the individual’s potential to become a productive citizen. To be eligible for this scholarship, students do not need to qualify for the Life Scholarship or Hope Scholarship but have the potential and desire to further their education. The award is for one year.
Application packets are now available from guidance counselors at each high school.
Eligibility: Senior students attending one of the six participating schools. Bethune-Bowman High School, Branchville High School, Dorchester Academy, Holly Hill Academy, Lake Marion High School & Technology Center, and Woodland High School/Dorchester County Career & Technology Center.
The Chamber’s Education/Scholarship Committee will consider the following: Scholastics, School and Civic Involvement, Need, Experience, and College ability. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on April 22, 2021.
Application packet must include:
- Completed Application
- Two recommendations from counselors/teachers.
- One recommendation from a community member.
- An essay, no longer than 500 words, outlining educational and personal goals, why you
- would like to be considered for this scholarship, and any personal or financial needs.
- Official transcript from the school.
- Signature from school Guidance Counselor/Principal