Treatment has changed for broken rib

Dear Doctors: My husband slipped while out on his boat and cracked two ribs. He had a broken rib as a teenager (varsity football) and remembers having his chest wrapped, but that's not happening this time. Why not? He's in a lot of pain and it seems like wrapping could help.

Dear Reader: Although your husband is facing pain and discomfort as a result of the fall he took, those two cracked ribs are proof that the structures of his chest did their intended jobs and helped him escape a graver injury. We're specifically talking about the rib cage, which is an ingenious bit of architecture. It's light, airy and flexible, supports the upper body and allows for a wide range of motion. This includes the ability to take in and expel deep breaths. At the same time, the rib cage is highly effective at protecting important and vulnerable organs and anatomical structures, including the heart and the lungs.