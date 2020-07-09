Treat with care and tricks come

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are some plants and flowers that seem to survive. Others, though, fold up almost immediately unless they are treated with tender, green-fingered care.

Bridge partners are like that. Some will find the best plays despite our attempts to mislead them. Others, though, must be guided over the pitfalls of a deal. East's play on today's deal might be determined by whether West falls into the first category or the second.

How should the defense proceed against four spades after West leads the diamond five?

In the auction, the first two bids were artificial, and the rest was natural.

As soon as he saw two spades in the dummy, East knew that his partner was void. So, if West had led from the diamond king, which his fourth-highest card promised, there were four defensive tricks available: two diamonds and two spade ruffs.

The careful defender sitting East, who likes to treat his partner kindly, plays the diamond queen at trick one. When it wins, he shifts to the spade nine. West ruffs and leads a diamond to East's ace. The second spade ruff defeats the contract.