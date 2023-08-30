FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Placed Jacksonville CB Chris Claybrooks on the commissioner’s exempt list.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TEs Bernhard Seikovits, Noah Togiai and Joel Honigford, LS Aaron Brewer, RBs Stevie Scott, Ty-Son Williams and Corey Clement, P Matt Haack, G Lachavious Simmons. QBs David Blough, Colt McCoy and Jeff Driskel, Ss JuJu Hughes, Andre Chachere, Brian Cobbs, Kendell Brooks and Sean Chandler, CBs Quavian White, Bobby Price and Nate Hairston, WRs Brandon Smith, Andre Baccellia, Kaden Davis and Davion Davis, OLs Badara Traore, Braylon Jones, Hayden Howerton, Cohl Cabral, Jackson Barton andLecitus Smith, DLs Jacob Slade, Eric Banks and Rashard Lawrence, OLB Zsach McCloud and LBs David Anenih and Kyle Soelle. Placed QB Kyler Murray on reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP). Placed CB Garrett Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list. Placed OL Jon Gaines II on injured reserve. Waived CB Kyler McMichael with an injury settlement.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DB Cornell Armstrong and WR Penny Hart on injured reserve. Released WR J.J Arcega-Whiteside, DB Breon Border, OL Jonothan Harrison, LB Andre Smith and LB Kemoko Turay. Waived WRs Slade Bolden, Zay Malone and Keilahn Harris, DBs Natrone Brooks, Micah Abernathy, Darren Hall, Cliff Chatman and Lukas Denis, TEs Tucker Fisk and Parker Hesse, LBs Frank Ginda and Mike Jones, DLs Demone Harris, Caeveon Patton, LaCale London and Timmy Horne, RBs Godwin Igwebuike, Carlos Washington Jr. and Clint Ratkovich and OLs Michal Menet, Trevor Reid, Jutin Shaffer, Tyler Vrabel and Barry Wesley.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released RB Melvin Gordon, DT Angelo Blackson, QB Josh Johnson, C Sam Mustipher, CBs Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley, T David Sharpe, WR Laquon Treadwell and DE Brent Urban. Waived Wrs Tarik Black, James Proche II and Sean Ryan, QB Anthony Brown, Gs TyKeem Doss and Tashawn Manning, CBs Tae Hayes, Kyu Kelly and Jeremy Lucien, FB/TE Ben Mason, OLB Jeremiah Moon, DT Rayshad Nichols, ILB Josh Ross, OL Jaylon Thomas, TE Travis Vokolek, LB Kristian Welch and RB Owen Wright. Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Placed OLB Tys Bowser, LS Nick Moore and G Andrew Vorhees on the reserve/physically unable to perform list (PUP).

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed QB Matt Barkley on injured reserve. Released LBs Shane Ray, DaShaun White and Travin Howard, WRs Isaiah Coulter, Marcell Ateman, Andy Isabella and Dezman Patmon, TEs Jace Sternberger and Joel Wilson, S s Zayne Anderson and Dean Marlowe, CBs Alex Austin and Kyron Brown, RB Darrynton Evans, DT Eli Ankou, OLs David Quesenberry, Ike Boettger and Greg Mancz, DB Ja’Marcus Ingram and OT Richard Gouraige.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released WRs Shi Smith, Javon Wims and Josh Vann, RB Spencer Brown, OLs Justin McCray, Michael Jordan, Deonte Brown, Sam Tecklenburg and J.D. Direnzo, DLs Raequan Williams, OLBs Kobe Jones, Eku Leota and Jordan Thomas, LBs Deion Jones, Brandon Smith and Ace Eley, S Eric Rowe and CBs Herb Miller, Mac McCain and Mark Milton. Placed G Austin Corbett on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DE Henry Anderson on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LBs Kuony Deng, Buddy Johnson, Jake Tonges, Davion Taylor, TEs Jared Pinkney and Stephen Carlson, WR Joe Reed, QBs P.J. Walker, OLs Alex Leatherwood, Gabe Houy and Bobby Haskins, DT Bravvion Roy, Travis Belland Andrew Brown, CB Michael Ojermudia, DL D’Anthony Jones, OT Aviante Collins and RB Robert Burns. Waived DBs Macon Clark, Michael Ojemudia, Bralen Trahan, Kindle Vildor and Kendall Williamson, OLs Dieter Eiselen, Josh Lugg, Roy Mbaeteka and Logan Stenberg, LBs DeMarquis Gates, Davion Tayler, Barrington Wade and Mykal Walker, DLs, Trevis Gispson, Jalen Harris, D’Anthony Jones and Bravvion Roy and TE Lachlan Pitts. Terminated the contracts of DL Andrew Brown, OL Aviante Collins, WRs Daurice Fountain and Nsimba Webster, QB Nathan Peterman and DB Greg Stroman. Placed WR Isaiah Ford on injured reserve. Waived RB Trestan Ebner on an injury settlement.

CIINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT La’el Collins on reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and DT Tautala Pesefea and CB Mavell Tell III on injured reserve. Terminated the contracts of TE Tanner Hudson, CB Sidney Jones IV, WR Stanley Morgan and Trent Taylor, QB Trevor Siemian and S Michael J. Thomas Jr. Waived OT Hakeem Adeniji, TEs Devin Asiasi and Nick Bowers, S Larry Brooks and Yusuf Corker, Gs Ben Brown and Jaxson Kirkland, DEs Owen Carney, Jeff Gunter and Raymond Johnson III, WR Malachi Carter, Mac Hippenhammer, Kwamie Lassiter II and Shedrick Jackson, P Drue Chrisman, DT Domenique Davis, CB Allan George, C Nate Gilliam, LBs Shaka Heyward, Keandre Jones, Jaylen Moody and Tyler Murray, HBs Jacob Saylors and Calvin Tyler Jr., QB Reid Sinnett and TE Christian Trahan.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released LBs Bubba Bolden, Cam Bright and Charles Wiley, DB Chris Westry, CBs Caleb Biggers, Lorenzo Burns and Gavin Heslop, TEs Miller Forrsitall, Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Thomas Greaney, T Derrick Kelly II, S Nate Meadows and Tanner McCalister, WRs Anthony Schwartz, Jaelon Darden, Mike Harley Jr., Austin Watkins Jr. and Jalen Wayne, G Colby Gossett, RB Jordan Wilkins, Hassan Hall and Demetric Felton Jr. , OL Michael Dunn, K Cade York, DEs Lonnie Phelps, Sam Kamara, Jeremiah Martin, Lonnie Phelps and Isaiah Thomas and DT Tommy Togiai, QB Kellen Mond and K Cade York. Terminated the contract of G Michael Dunn, DT Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst II and RB John Kelly. Placed WR Michael Woods II on injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Jabril Cox, DEs Durrell Johnson, Isaiah Land and Tyrus Wheat, WRsSimi Fehoko, Jose Barbon, Jalen Cropper, Dennis Houston and Dontario Drummond, RB Malik Davis, Cs Matt Farniok and Alec Lindstrom, OL Brock Hoffman, TEs Princeton Fant, Seth Green and Sean McKeon, CBs Myles Brooks, Josh Butler and D’Angelo Mandell, Ss Tyler Coyle and Sheldrick Redwine, DTs Issac Alarcon and Quinton Bohanna, OTs Alex Taylor-Prioleau and Earl Bostick Released WR Tyron Johnson, DE Ben Banougu, LS Trent Sieg, OT Chuma Edoga, CB C.J. Goodwin, LB Malik Jefferson and QB Will Grier. Placed OT Josh Ball, WR David Durden, LB DeMarvion Overshown and TE John Stephens Jr. on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed QB Hendon Hooker on the reserve/non-football injury list. Placed WR Jameson Williams on the reserve/suspension list. Placed QB Nate Sudfield on injured reserve. Waived WR Chase Cota with an injury settlement. Waived/injured RB Jermar Jefferson. Released TE Darrell Daniels and RBs Craig Reynolds and Benny Snell. Waived WRs Maurice Alexander and Dylan Drummond, G Kayode Awosika, Ss Brandon Joseph and Brady Breeze, C Brad Cecil, DLs Chris Smith and Cory Durden, Ts Connor Galvin, Max Pircher and Ryan Swoboda, CBs Chase Lucas and Starling Thomas V, QB Adrian Martinez, LB Trevor Nowaske and K Parker Romo.