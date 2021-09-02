Trainee receives hateful texts

DEAR HARRIETTE: I quit a job on the first day of training. It was a restaurant job. The environment was so stressful and awful I could just tell it wasn't going to work out. The same day that I quit, I received a slew of hateful text messages from an unknown number; I'm assuming it was the girl who trained me. Should I go and say something to her? It was really creepy. I didn't say anything rude to the people when I quit. I just knew it wasn't right for me, so I told them that I wouldn't be coming back. -- Quit During Training

DEAR QUIT DURING TRAINING: I'm sorry that you were besieged with such a negative response after you quit your training. It must have been hard to walk away from the job in the first place. Even though you knew it wasn't a good fit, it was still an opportunity, and you put effort into it. But that is probably what your trainer was feeling too: namely, that she put in a lot of effort, and you didn't give her a chance.

The good news is that the negative texts have ended. You should save them for now, in case anything else flares up down the road, but do not dwell on them. I should add: If the texts were so offensive that you think the restaurant should know about them, you can share them with management. Otherwise, just keep them in case you need them down the line.