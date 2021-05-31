Toxic mother-daughter relationship

Dear Annie: I have a daughter who is sometimes very kind and sweet to me but other times feels like a cancer who destroys every cell in my heart. I have limited the time I spend with her because, when we are together, her criticism leaves me feeling devastated for weeks.

I avoid her after she does a number on me for a while. But when she senses I have calmed down, she starts to be really sweet again to draw me back. She has never once apologized to me for her hurtful and inconsiderate ways.

I raised both her children from birth while she ran off with her friends all the time and pursued her career goals. Not once did she try to help me with raising them.

When I raised her, my life was very difficult. I was divorced and poor and didn't have any help from my family or the father, but I spent my entire life trying to make her and my son have a happy life. I put aside my needs completely and gave my children every last bit of love and penny I had.