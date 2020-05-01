Toxic celebrity worship

Dear Annie: I am so tired of fake people on the internet. Every day we see countless stories about the latest gossip on certain celebrities and athletes. Is it necessary that we have to know about everything they say and do, who their latest "soul mate" is, the expensive things they give their kids, who broke up with whom?

Their faces are constantly pushed in our faces. These "famous for being famous" women seem to have had a lot of cosmetic surgery. I think that sends a very negative picture of life to our children and teenagers. I know that a lot of people feel the same way that I do; just look at the comments section of any article about these types of people. Why does anyone care about these celebrities? -- Ordinary Real Person

Dear Real Person: Be the change you want to see in the media. When you click on a story and leave a comment (even if it's a negative one), you're effectively encouraging the publication of more stories of that ilk. Don't interact with content that you find frivolous or toxic.

Cosmetic surgery is on the rise in this country, and our celebrity- and image-obsessed culture is no doubt fueling that trend. But anger and judgment are not productive. Focus instead on modeling healthy self-esteem, especially for the young people in your life. Self-acceptance is contagious.