Fast-forward to today: My wife doesn't want to kick Joe out because he told her he has no place to go.

At 20, I want Joe to grow up. I tell my wife that we have enabled his lifestyle for long enough and Joe needs an ultimatum to learn.

Since this is one of a few things my wife and I disagree on, we both agree we would follow your advice. By the way, Joe has refused individual counseling, and I know he wouldn't show up if he had a scheduled appointment. -- Failure-to-Launch Father

Dear Failure-to-Launch Father: Tough love is tough to give, but that's what's needed here. The best thing you can do as Joe's parents is to stop enabling his self-destructive behavior. Stick with your deadline for his moving out. It's the right thing to do, though it might feel wrong. Consider attending therapy and Nar-Anon or Al-Anon to learn how to detach from Joe's situation. To quote Melody Beattie: "Detaching does not mean we don't care. It means we learn to love, care, and be involved without going crazy." Beattie's book "Codependent No More" might be helpful during this time, as well.

Dear Annie: I have licked my knife after meals all my life. Whenever my friend "Jill" and I are at a restaurant together, she tells me how gross it is and looks away. Doesn't everyone do this? -- On the Edge

Dear Edge: Appearances aside, this just sounds dangerous. Even a butter knife could do some damage to your tongue. Why not scrape the food off your knife with your fork instead? It's safer and more sightly.

