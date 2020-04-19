Tornadoes amid the coronavirus

Amid the T&D staff working while taking all the precautions to remain safe from the coronavirus, a Monday morning in April brings a different kind of danger.

Three tornadoes strike Orangeburg County just before dawn on April 13, with one killing two people in the Neeses area and injuring at least seven others. The damage at present is estimated at $2.1 million.

If there were ever a reason to believe that local news is important, look back at the week's coverage of the violent weather and its impact. The T&D staff did great work in unusual times.

We pledge to continue bringing you local news via print, online and social media. Please continue supporting us as a member. And tell others they are missing out on important news of their world if they aren't also members.

