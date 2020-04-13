Tornado Warning issued for parts of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun Counties

The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a tornado warning for west central Calhoun County, northeastern Barnwell County, southeastern Lexington County, northwestern Bamberg County, east central Aiken County, and northwestern Orangeburg County until 6:30 am.
At 5:55 am, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 10 miles north of Blackville, or 14 miles northwest of Denmark, moving northeast at 50 mph. Multiple tornadoes are possible.
Residents of Livingston, Neeses, and North need to TAKE COVER NOW! https://t.co/l4LMTHe4K0— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 13, 2020
