You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tornado Warning issued for parts of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun Counties
0 comments
breaking

Tornado Warning issued for parts of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun Counties

Tornado Warning

The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a tornado warning for west central Calhoun County, northeastern Barnwell County, southeastern Lexington County, northwestern Bamberg County, east central Aiken County, and northwestern Orangeburg County until 6:30 am.

At 5:55 am, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 10 miles north of Blackville, or 14 miles northwest of Denmark, moving northeast at 50 mph. Multiple tornadoes are possible.

0 comments
0
0
0
5
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News