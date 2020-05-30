Too much life insurance can be too much of a good thing

Hi, Helaine: My daughter and son-in-law gave me my first (adorable) grandchild last year. My son-in-law has tons of life insurance, but my daughter has none. He's in the military, so life insurance seems to make particular sense, and they are thinking of getting even more. Apparently, the insurance also offers an investment plan, so they are getting two things for the price of one.

My daughter not only works, but she outearns her husband. I hate to think this way, but surely she should be covered too. When I raised the question, they laughed me off and said she wasn't in the military, but I worry. And what about the baby? -- Concerned Grandma

Dear Concerned Grandma: You are right to think this way. No one wants to think about life insurance -- it's truly one of the most depressing subjects out there -- but it exists for a reason. The way I was always taught to think about it is that it is about both replacing lost income and, if a person has caretaking responsibilities, the cost of replacing those services on the open market. For example, studies show that replacing the services of a stay-at-home parent could cost more than $100,000 annually. It sounds to me like your daughter meets both of those criteria.