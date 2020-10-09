Tomatoes, turnips rule in big year for veggie gardening

Yes, a turnip. That easy to grow but hard-to-figure-out-what-to-do-with root vegetable.

"It's the butt of many jokes and the bane of many appetites," Ball said.

Burpee's website compares the the Silky Sweet Turnip to a reinvented apple, whose sweetness "makes it seductively snacky."

Ball said Burpee bought the entire supply of the turnip variety from a breeder in Japan.

"If you think you've ever had a turnip before, this is going to change your mind," he said. In retrospect, "this thing was everything we had hoped for."

As far as flower seeds go, the eye-catching Zesty Zinnia Mix was Burpee's top seller.

At Ferry Morse, Sears said that while the most popular vegetable and flower seeds have remained consistent every year, sales of wildflowers and lettuce increased more quickly than other seed types, a reflection of "gardeners trying their hands with easy and fast-growing plants."

Lettuce, she pointed out, can be grown in a windowsill container, so it works well in apartments as well as yards.