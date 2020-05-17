Today's birthdays

Actor Peter Gerety is 80. Singer Taj Mahal is 78. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 71. Singer-musician George Johnson (The Brothers Johnson) is 67. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 67. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 64. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 64. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 61. Producer Simon Fuller (TV: "American Idol") is 60. Singer Enya is 59. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 58. Rock singer-musician Page McConnell is 57. Actor David Eigenberg is 56. Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 55. Actress Paige Turco is 55. Rhythm-and-blues musician O'Dell (Mint Condition) is 55. Actor Hill Harper is 54. TV personality/interior designer Thom Filicia is 51. Singer Jordan Knight is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darnell Van Rensalier (Shai) is 50. Actress Sasha Alexander is 47. Rock singer-musician Josh Homme (HAHM'-ee) is 47. Rock singer Andrea Corr (The Corrs) is 46. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (SEN'-dul rah-mah-MURTH'-ee) is 46. Actress Rochelle Aytes is 44. Singer Kandi Burruss is 44. Actress Kat Foster is 42. Actress Ayda Field is 41. Actress Ginger Gonzaga is 37. Folk-rock singer/songwriter Passenger is 36. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough (huhf) is 35. Actor Tahj Mowry is 34. Actress Nikki Reed is 32. Singer Kree Harrison (TV: "American Idol") is 30. Actress Leven Rambin is 30. Actress Samantha Browne-Walters is 29. Actor Justin Martin is 26.