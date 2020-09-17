Today’s birthdays

Actor Sophia Loren is 86. Rock musician Chuck Panozzo is 72. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 69. Actor Debbi Morgan is 69. Actor Gary Cole is 64. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 60. Actor Kristen Johnston is 53. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 53.. Actor Enuka Okuma is 48. Actor-model Moon Bloodgood is 45. Actor Jon Bernthal is 44. Singer The-Dream is 43. Actor Charlie Weber is 42. Rock musician Rick Woolstenhulme (Lifehouse) is 41. Rapper Yung Joc is 40. Actor Crystle Stewart is 39. Actor Aldis Hodge is 34. Rock drummer Jack Lawless is 33. Actor Malachi Kirby is 31