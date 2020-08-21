Today’s Birthdays

Actor Barbara Eden is 89. Political satirist Mark Russell is 88. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 86. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 75. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 73. Singer Linda Thompson is 73. Actor Shelley Long is 71. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 71. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 69. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Mike Boddicker is 63. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 59. Actor Jay Mohr is 50. Actor Ray Park is 46. Actor Scott Caan is 44. Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 43. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 42. Actor Kimberly Matula is 32. Basketball player Jeremy Lin is 32.