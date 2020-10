Today’s birthdays

Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 74. Rhythm-and-blues musician Andrew Woolfolk is 70. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 68. Actor David Morse is 67. Actor Stephen Spinella is 64. Actor-writer-comedian Dawn French is 63. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 59. Actor Joan Cusack is 58. Rock musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) is 58. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 55. Actor Lennie James is 55. Actor-comedian Artie Lange is 53. Actor Jane Krakowski is 52. Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 48. Actor Emily Deschanel is 44. Actor Matt Bomer is 43. Actor Trevor Donovan is 42. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg is 35. Rapper Cardi B is 28.