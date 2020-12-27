Today’s birthdays

Actor John Amos is 81. Rock musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) is 76. Singer Tracy Nelson is 76. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 72. Jazz singer-musician T.S. Monk is 71. Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff is 69. Rock musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 68. Actor Tovah Feldshuh is 67. Journalist-turned-politician Arthur Kent is 67. Actor Maryam D’Abo is 60. Actor Ian Gomez is 56. Actor Theresa Randle is 56. Actor Eva LaRue is 54. Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 54. Bluegrass singer-musician Darrin Vincent (Dailey & Vincent) is 51. Rock musician Guthrie Govan is 49. Musician Matt Slocum is 48. Actor Wilson Cruz is 47. Singer Olu is 47. Actor Masi Oka is 46. Actor Aaron Stanford is 44. Actor Emilie de Ravin is 39. Actor Jay Ellis is 39. Christian rock musician James Mead (Kutless) is 38. Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 32. Country singer Shay Mooney (Dan & Shay) is 29. Actor Timothee Chalamet is 25.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of an Orangeburg educator.
On Oct. 5, someone shot and killed Roshika Oliver’s 14-year-old son, who had been sitting in her yard. His killer has not yet been arrested.
Third man accused of shooting Orangeburg County house; suspects each face 4 attempted murder charges
A third suspect has been charged in the May shooting of an Orangeburg County home.
A person died Thursday night when a vehicle collided with an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire engine.
A stately Orangeburg home was torn down Monday, but the memories sorority members made there remain.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Men suspected of selling stolen jewelry; items worth $68,000 recovered
Investigators are seeking three men who allegedly sold property taken during a burglary last week, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’…
Sheriff: Man might have information in Orangeburg death; officials seek second person after shooting
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a second male who may have information about last week’s fatal shooting of an Orangeburg educator.
A driver died Wednesday in a crash in Orangeburg County near the Providence community.
A former Orangeburg resident died in a four-vehicle crash in Lexington County on Wednesday.
