To try to win a trick is natural

Carl Jung wrote, "The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed."

We have reactions to all manner of different stimuli. At the bridge table, though, one that a less-experienced player has is not to let an opponent take a trick that the tyro could have won. But he soon learns that conceding a trick now might save two or more tricks in the long run.

In this deal, how should South play in four spades after West leads the heart two?

In a competitive auction, jump raises of partner's suit should be preemptive. With a game-invitational raise or stronger, cue-bid the opponent's suit. So, here, North cue-bid two hearts. That was sufficient to persuade South to take a shot at game.

Declarer saw three sure losers: one spade and two hearts. But there was also a risk of a diamond loser. However, he could see 10 winners: four spades, one diamond and five clubs. So what was the problem?

A declarer who must try to take every trick calls for the heart king, hoping that West has underled the ace. Here, though, East wins the trick and returns a low heart. West takes that and shifts to a diamond. The contract is no longer makable.

Now go back to trick one and play the heart eight from the board. Yes, East wins the trick with his jack and cashes the heart ace, but what does he do next? If he shifts to the diamond jack, South wins with his queen, knocks out the spade ace and cruises home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0