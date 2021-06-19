To tell or not

Dear Annie: My former spouse, "Ted," was extremely abusive -- not physically but emotionally, psychologically and financially. He is good at it, and his victims are like a frog in a hot pot. Ted breaks you down so gradually, slowly grooming you to question your perceptions of everything. I've noticed Ted likes to pick women who maybe already have some struggles with self-esteem or depression, or who drink too much. He is controlling, malicious and vindictive. Yet, comes across as humble and sweet.

His routine goes like this: First, he charms you. Then he tells you how mean his ex was to him, and you feel bad for him. Then he gets you to start a business with him, and to co-sign a loan for his "work truck." He ended up leaving me with $300,000 in debt. I later found out he'd left his two previous girlfriends with $100,00 in debt.

Now he is dating a lovely woman. He's gotten her to the truck-purchasing phase. She is here from another country and has worked hard to save for her retirement. I have a young child with him (shared custody), so I see him and her fairly regularly. I really want to give her a warning, but he is great at triangulation and would probably make me out to be crazy or something. Also, he never lets her talk to me for more than a moment. What should I do? -- Troubled in Midwest